Van Don- HCMC air route reconnected

The carrier will operate operate one flight per day on the route every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.



Low-cost airlines, Vietjet Air and Bamboo Airways have maintained the route linking Van Don Airport in Quang Ninh Province and HCMC’s Tan Son Nhat Airport with one flight per day every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Passengers travelling from and to Van Don Airport are required to fill health declaration form on the PC-Covid App and willnot be allowed to board the plane if they have Covid – 19 symptoms, such as cough, fever, sore throat, aches and pains, shortness of breath, loss of taste or smell.

Travelers coming from provinces and cities classified under Covid-19 alert level 4 or blocked sites must display negative Covid-19 tests taken within 72 before departure.

After the Covid-19 pandemic has been basically brought under control and the country sees the resumption of tourism and transport activities, Van Don Airport will open new air routes to other major domestic tourist markets and prepare for the reopening of international routes, said Director of the airport, Pham Ngoc Sau.





By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh