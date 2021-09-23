Van Don airport welcomes over 300 passengers from France with “vaccine passport”

Flight VN18 is the fourth and last one that the airport has received in its pilot period of welcoming flights carrying passengers with “vaccine passports” to Vietnam.

(Photo: VNA)



Passengers must prove that they are in a good health condition, fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and show negative RT-PCR/RT-LAMP testing result to SARS-CoV-2 within 72 hours before departing, and follow all preventive measures throughout the trip.The passengers will undergo seven-day concentrated medical quarantine in line with the Ministry of Health’s regulations at FLC Ha Long hotel.Director of Van Don International Airport Pham Ngoc Sau affirmed that the flights that the airport received during the pilot period in September were conducted smoothly in a safe manner, contributing to building confidence among the community on the possibility of resuming activities inside and outside the country.The data can also help authorised agencies to evaluate the efficiency and draw lessons before expanding the “vaccine passport” or “green travel card” models, thus harmonising pandemic combat and economic development, he held.Van Don is the first airport in Vietnam to welcome international flights with seven-day medical quarantine scheme. So far, 943 Vietnamese citizens have been brought home under the program.