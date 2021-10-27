Van Don Airport reopens for commercial flights from/to HCMC

Van Don International Airport

The route operated by Bamboo Airways will be offered with three weekly flights on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The trip will depart from HCMC at 3:05 pm and take off in Van Don at 6:10 pm.



While the service offered by Vietjet Air will be operated with one daily flight, starting on October 31. The aircraft will depart from HCMC at 3:50 pm and from Van Don at 6:45 pm.

Passengers are required to display negative test result for Covid-1 9 taken no more than 72 hours prior to departing from Tan Son Nhat Aiport; vaccination certificate with the second dose taken around 14 days and not less than 12 months, or certificate of recovery from Covid-19 within six months or negative test result for Covid-19 done no more than 72 hours before the scheduled time of departure from Van Don Airport.

Director of Van Don Airport Pham Ngoc Sau said that the airport has also coordinated with Quang Ninh Province to organize tourism promotional programs and expand more local and international services, bringing Van Don into an important gateway connecting Quang Ninh and the northeastern region, developing provincial and regional socioeconomic development and contributing to economic recovery after pandemic.

Van Don is one the airports that have been selected for receiving repatriation flights during the Covid-19 outbreak. It is also the unique airfield in the country to be allowed to implement a pilot plan welcoming passengers with vaccine passport. The airport has received 249 repatriation flights carrying 50,193 passengers from February, 2020.

