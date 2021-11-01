Van Don airport receives Airport Health Accreditation

Van Don International Airport (Photo: baoquocte.vn)



The airport is the sixth out of 22 airports in Vietnam honoured with the recognition.

The certificate recognises the airport’s commitment to prioritising health and safety measures for passengers in Covid-19 prevention and control. It also serves as a foundation for agencies and governments across the globe to re-open air routes between accredited airports.Director of Van Don Airport Pham Ngoc Sau affirmed that passengers’ health and safety are the top priority of the airport when commercial flights are resumed.In the past nearly two years, the airport applied stringent procedures in welcoming repatriation flights and passengers nationwide so as to minimise the risks of Covid-19 infections spreading in the community, he said.Bamboo Airways resumed its service between Van Don airport and Ho Chi Minh City on October 27 with three flights a week. Vietjet also resumed flights on the route on October 31 with one flight everyday. Vietnam Airlines is re-opening flights on the route on December 1 with three flights per week.The VIP and CIP Lounge at Van Don airport was honoured as Asia's Leading Airport Lounge 2021 at the recent 28th World Travel Awards.