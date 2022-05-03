Visitors buy commdities at Con Market (PHoto: SGGP)



The Department of Tourism of Thua Thien - Hue Province in collaboration with the Vietnam Culinary Culture Association (VCCA) held the opening ceremony of the Hue festival - the culinary capital at Tu Tuong Park in Hue City. The dishes on the festival are the interference of Hue cuisine with the cuisine of some localities in the country such as spring rolls - fried rice (Hue royal court), fried rice vermicelli (Hanoi), fresh spring rolls with gac leaves (Nam Dinh), Southern-fried rice rolls and rolls, Son Tra seafood vermicelli and seafood rolls Marble Mountains in Da Nang City.

Visitors buy commdities at Han Market (PHoto: SGGP) Elsewhere in Hue City, while visiting Dong Ba market, visitors also buy quintessential and cultural products of the ancient capital such as royal tea, poem conical hats, sesame seeds, fish sauce, dry lotus, and powdery after trying some.

With new activities to welcome tourists, Deputy Director of the Department of Tourism of Thua Thien - Hue Province Nguyen Van Phuc said that the number of visitors to Hue from April 29 to May 1 was about 30,000, and 18,000 of them stayed in hotels and accommodation in the Province while 167 are international holidaymakers.

Revenue from service tourism is about VND 47 billion (US$ 2,049,993). Star hotels recorded room occupancy rates from 95 to 100 percent. Particularly with the system of Hue relics, during the first 2 days of the holiday, it attracted 23,418 visitors, including 229 international visitors. Collection of approximately VND 3.4 billion in cash fare revenue from ticket sales.

Nevertheless, from the afternoon of May 1, it was raining, but the number of tourists and resorts still increased sharply, Mr. Phuc said.

In the Central City of Da Nang, there have been crowds of tourists visiting to shop for specialties, souvenirs and processed foods at Con market and Han market in Hai Chau District. Even at noon, the stalls selling food products, processed seafood, and agricultural products were packed with groups of holidaymakers who were buying commodities as gifts.

Holiday-makers are interested in trying dishes in Hue City (PHoto: SGGP) While trying items such as squid, dried fish, 29-year-old Tran Van Tai from the capital of Hanoi said that even though it was at the market, the prices were listed at the counters, so he and five guests didn’t ask to reduce prices when deciding to buy some commodity items for relatives.

Holiday-maker Tai said the specialties at the market are very rich, so they decided to buy some of each type as a gift for our loved relatives. The price is also not expensive and buyers could taste the product as well. All vacationers were also very impressed with the friendly and enthusiastic attitude of traders in the market.

Above all, no traders enticed or forced travelers to buy their products too much, he added.

According to Head of Con Market Management Board Nguyen Dac Hung, on this occasion, the market welcomes about 5,000-6,000 tourists every day to visit and shop. Especially, more visitors on the last day will often come to buy gifts before leaving Da Nang City. They mainly buy agricultural products, and processed food technology.

More than 600 agricultural products, OCOP products, and specialties of Da Nang City and the Central region are displayed at the Central Gift Supermarket in Vo Van Kiet Street in Son Tra District.

On these special days, the market welcomed a large number of shoppers who buy commodities as gifts for relatives. The supermarket has seen a sharp increase in holiday-makers during the holidays of April 30 and May 1, higher than the holiday of the Hung Kings' death anniversary on March 10 of the lunar calendar.

At the same time, in the program of promoting featured products, One Commune One Product (OCOP) Da Nang products from April 29 to May 1, 35 booths of Da Nang-based enterprises and 5 booths of Quang Nam Province –based companies have also attracted thousands of tourists who visited and bought products as gifts for their family members and relatives.

The Da Nang Department of Tourism said that the total number of tourists in the city during the four-day holiday from April 30 to May 3 was estimated at more than 254,000 visitors, an increase of more than 3.4 times over the same period last year. Of 254,000 visitors, approximately 246,600 are domestic tourists, an increase of more than 3.3 times compared to the same period in 2021. Vacationers mainly came from neighboring provinces and cities in the Central region, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

Some destinations are estimated to have a high number of visitors during the whole holiday such as Sun World Ba Na Hills was welcoming about 50,000 guests, Hot Spring Park in Than Tai mountain received about 25,000 visitors, etc. Inland waterway visitors are estimated at 7,000 visitors.

The occupancy rate of 4-5 star hotels in Da Nang City was 70 percent during the long-time holidays. The figure also showed that the occupancy rate of hotels along the sea coast reached 90 percent while it is of hotels in the central area have a capacity of about 40 percent – 50 percent. Before the holiday, some hotels recorded a cancellation of about 3 percent -5 percent on May 1 and 2 due to unfavorable weather forecasts and heavy rain in many places.

On May 3, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Hoi An City in Quang Nam Province Nguyen Van Lanh said that the number of visitors to visit and relax in the locality during the four-day public holidays was about 80,000, the highest number after two-year standstill due to Covid-19 despite the unfavorable weather.

Roughly 10,000 visitors flock to the ancient town of Hoi An Visitors at a park named after Polish architect Kazik in Tran Phu Street, Hoi An City Accordingly, roughly 10,000 visitors flocked to the ancient town of Hoi An, an internationally famous tourist destination and UNESCO World Heritage Site in Quang Nam Province. Plus, the Bay-acre coconut forest also welcomed some 10,000 vacationers on the public holidays.

Due to the rain, tourists divert part of their visit to indoor historical and cultural sites such as Cau Bridge, museums, ancient houses and Hoi An market.

On the island of Cu Lao Cham, on April 30, there were 32 ships entering and leaving the island, transporting more than 950 passengers.

From May 1 to now, due to rough seas, the passenger transport route from Cua Dai - Cu Lao Cham has to be suspended until the local authority has issued a new notice to allow boats to carry passengers. Along with that, Cua Dai Border Guard Station has put the ship safety control station on Cua Dai - Cu Lao Cham inland waterway into use.

By staff writers – Translated by Anh Quan