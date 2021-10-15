Travel firms in HCMC have resumed selling tours. (Photo: vietnambooking.com)

From October, HCMC has allowed tourism activities in the so-called “green zones,” where the pandemic outbreak has been contained. Holidaymakers have to go in groups and travel within a day.

Saigontourist Travel Service Company is the pioneer in the city’s tourism programme, following the success of eight pilot tours to Can Gio and Cu Chi districts held exclusively for medical workers working in the pandemic fight.



Doan Thi Thanh Tra, Director of Marketing and Communications of Saigontourist, said her company has offered two tours to Can Gio and Cu Chi.



Saigontourist and Bao Viet Insurance in HCMC signed an expanded tourism insurance contract covering tourists infected with the coronavirus during the company’s tours, Tra added.



A representative from Vietravel said the firm will develop intra-region products and provide on-the-spot services.

Travel companies are waiting for concerted policies regarding the "Covid-19 green cards" to further revive the tourism sector. (Photo: vneconomy.vn)

According to Nguyen Minh Man, Director of Communications and Marketing of TST tourist, many customers have shown interest in tours again, focusing on Phu Quoc, Ha Long, Yen Tu and Cat Ba.

He suggested management agencies and authorities soon issue guidelines on COVID-19 prevention and control, including procedures to deal with Covid-19 cases detected among vacationers, to facilitate the resumption of tourism.



Nguyen Thi Khanh, Chairwoman of the HCMC Tourism Association, urged travel firms and relevant agencies to make use of existing regional connectivity agreements to launch “travel bubble” and build tourist sites free from the coronavirus.



Travel companies are waiting for concerted policies regarding the “Covid-19 green cards” to further revive the tourism sector.

Vietnamplus