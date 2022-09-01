Illustrative Photo (Source: SGGP)

According to VNAT and the Vietnam Society of Travel Agents (VISTA), the implementation of infection prevention and control measures for the Covid-19 pandemic and the Prime Minister’s decision on the reopening tourism help the sector resume fully tourism activities under the direction of the Government in the new normal state. International travel companies have offered inbound and outbound tour services to destinations in the region and countries around the world.



However, the functional units issued a warning to travel companies bringing visitors to Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines, notably the areas of Galand, Bidong and Palawan, due to complicated problems of politics and diplomacy.

On the same day, President of the Vietnam Tourism Association, Vu The Binh launched a document asking tourism business associations to strictly comply with the VNAT’s decision No.1403/TCDL-LH to ensure the safety for visitors.





By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh