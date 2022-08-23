Travel companies offer diverse tours for upcoming National Day holiday

Tourists experience a destination in the tour "Memories of the Saigon Rangers". (Photo: SGGP)

Saigontourist Travel estimates it will welcome about 30,000 tourists on this holiday, with hundreds of domestic and international tours. Vietravel also said that about 100 tour routes are ready to serve tens of thousands of visitors to hot destinations in the Northeast, Northwest, Phu Quoc, and Nha Trang. According to Mr. Tran The Dung, General Director of Travel Fiditour - Vietluxtour, the number of visitors on this holiday may not be too high, but in return, the service is quite stable in terms of price and slot. The company has achieved about 70 percent of its plan for this holiday.



At present, TSTtourist recognizes that many tourists are interested in the ripe rice season in the Northwest region, the beauty of the Northeast mountains, and the forests along the Ha Giang - Cao Bang - Bac Kan - Thai Nguyen route. In addition, requests for customized tours for families or package tours for self-guided travel are also regularly received by TSTtourist.



This year's National Day holiday is also an explosive time for new tours and routes for tourists to explore and experience HCMC. For instance, the tour series "I love Saigon", "Memories of the Saigon Rangers", and "Going to Cho Lon to watch the lion dance". These tourism products have been promoted to attract domestic and international tourists to HCMC, contributing to increasing spending and activating tourism after the Covid-19 pandemic.



Most hotels in Da Lat City have been almost occupied during the National Day holiday. Most tourists have actively booked rooms at accommodation establishments from three stars or more, so the vacancy rate of these establishments is quite low. Although it is a holiday, the room price of accommodation establishments with two stars or less has not changed much compared to normal days, ranging from VND500,000 to VND1.2 million per night for double-bed rooms.



Browsing through online booking channels, the number of hotel rooms on this occasion is fairly abundant, with many diverse options for tourists. The People's Committee of Da Lat City has recommended that people book rooms in advance at reliable places or access the Da Lat Flower City application to take the initiative on the trip, avoiding wasting time finding rooms. According to accommodation businesses, visitors to Da Lat on the upcoming National Day holiday will not be as crowded as every year because the city has welcomed a large number of summer tourists. Moreover, many tourists plan to visit the city on the occasion of the Da Lat Flower Festival at the end of the year.



Attractions and resorts in the Mekong Delta have also begun to gradually fill up. Pham Xuan Hai, General Manager of Saigon Phu Quoc Resort in Duong Dong Ward, Phu Quoc City, Kien Giang Province, said that although it is more than a week left until the National Day holiday, the number of guests booking rooms has exceeded 80 percent, mainly domestic tourists. Some high-end accommodation establishments in Phu Quoc said they have also reached 70-80 percent of room capacity for the upcoming holiday.



According to Mr. Tran Quoc Khanh, Chairman of the Kien Giang Tourism Association, many hotels of three stars or more in Phu Quoc are almost full, and travel companies are working ceaselessly to receive tour bookings for the holiday. According to Ms. Tran Thi Bao Thu, Marketing and Communications Director of Fiditour Travel Company, currently, the tour to Phu Quoc and the Mekong Delta tour through Tien Giang - Can Tho - Dong Thap - An Giang - Ha Tien (Kien Giang) are extremely vibrant. With the series of tours and programs offered by the company, the purchasing power can increase by about 30-40 percent compared to last year. Besides the hot destination Phu Quoc Island, other islands in Kien Giang Province, such as Hon Son and Nam Du in Kien Hai District, Ba Lua in Kien Luong District, and Hai Tac in Ha Tien City, are also attractive choices.

By staff writers – Translated by Thanh Nha