Transport sector to focus on resuming regular international flights in 2022





During a recent ceremony launching the sector’s emulation movement in 2022, The said the ministry has sent a proposal to the PM about two pilot stages of resuming regular flights between Vietnam and markets with high safety level. In the first lasting two weeks from December 15, 2021, flights would be resumed to and from Beijing (China), Tokyo (Japan), Seoul (Republic of Korea), Taipei (Taiwan, China), Bangkok (Thailand), Singapore, Vientiane (Laos), Phnom Penh (Cambodia), and San Francisco or Los Angeles (the US).

The second stage, scheduled to last one month from January 2022, will see the resumption of flights to and from Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Hong Kong (China), Paris (France), Frankfurt (Germany), Sydney (Australia) and Moscow (Russia).

The minister said the sector will also discuss with neighbouring countries the possibility of restoring international transport services via roads and railway, while working to strengthen transport connectivity with those countries and carrying out cooperation agreements with important partners in the field.

Towards building a digital Government, the ministry will upgrade technical infrastructure, build common databases, develop apps for digital transformation in fields under its management, especially those regarding infrastructure management, transportation, logistics and transport safety, he said.

According to him, further attention will also be given to developing multi-modal transportation and logistics services.