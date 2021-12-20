Transport operators start selling tickets for Tet with few passengers

At the Mien Dong (Eastern) Bus Station

Ticket counters at the Mien Dong (Eastern) Bus Station in Binh Thanh District were desert at the weekend.



Because the Covid-19 pandemic remains complicated, passengers still fear coronavirus exposure. Many coaches have only 5-6 passengers on each trip, said Deputy Director of the Mien Dong (Eastern) Bus Station , Ta Chuong Chin.

The bus station and transport businesses have evaluated the pandemic situation to launch plans to resume scheduled trips on New Year 2022 and Tet holidays, he added.

According to a representative of the Mien Tay (Westearn) Coach Station, only 50 percent of the transport operators have completed their plans of ticket selling for Tet, mainly transport of goods. The station sees around 120-130 buses departed per day carrying more than 1,000 paseengers, less than five percent compared to the prepandemic period.

Carrires have offered cheap flight tickets but they have not attracted customers. VietJet Air’s return ticket on HCMC-Hanoi route for flights departed from January 25-31, 2022 and February 2-10 is VND3.8 million (US$165.6), decreased by half compared with the same period last year while Bamboo Airways costs VND5.3 million, VND3.3 lower million lower than the same period in the previous year. Vietnam Airlines offers a promotional price of VND5.68 million, down VND3.8 million compared to the same period last year.

By Duc Trung – Translated by Kim Khanh