Transport Ministry proposes to reopen regular int’l flights from December 15

Passengers of the first commercial direct flight from HCMC to San Francisco in the U.S on November 28

The resumption of these routes aims to meet a high travel demand of overseas Vietnamese and local travelers during the upcoming New Year and Tet holidays, and foreigners for traveling, working and diplomatic missions.



In the first stage carrying in two week beginning on December 15, the regular flights will be operational from Vietnam to countries that are considered safe amid the pandemic, including Beijing (China), Tokyo (Japan), Seoul (the Republic of Korea), Taipei (Taiwan, China), Bangkok (Thailand), Singapore, Vientiane (Laos), Phnom Penh (Cambodia), and San Francisco or Los Angeles (the US).

The initial frequency will be four flights per week per way for each side with a total number of passengers of 14,000. International airports of Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat will receive the flights.

In the second phase expected to take place in January, 2022, the Ministry of Transport plans to operate more international flights from Vietnam to Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Hong Kong (China), Paris (France), Frankfurt (Germany), Sydney (Australia), and Moscow (Russia). These routes will be operated with a frequency of seven weekly flights per way each side, carrying a total number of 40,000 travelers a week. The international airports, including Da Nang, Cam Ranh, Phu Quoc, and Van Don alongside Tan Son Nhat and Noi Bai will receive the flights.

The Ministry of Transport has proposed the Prime Minister to delegate the Ministry to announce when the quarantine requirements on regular international flights will be lifted.

In addition, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs should strengthen the negotiation process on early mutual recognition of “vaccine passport”. The Ministries of Health, Public Security, Information and Communications need to come to an agreement and launch a health declaration app for air passengers.

