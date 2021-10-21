Transport Ministry proposes easing conditions for air, railway passengers

The Ministry of Transport has built plans on restoring domestic flights in the period from October 21 – November 30. (Photo: VNA)



Earlier, air and rail passengers have been required to meeting either one of the first two conditions along with a negative test result no later than 72 hours before departure.

The ministry said it has built plans on restoring domestic flights in the period from October 21 – November 30 based on the outcomes of the pilot resumption of domestic flights from October 10-17.Per the plan, a maximum of six flights each way daily will be allowed on the routes connecting Hanoi – Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi – Da Nang, and Da Nang – Ho Chi Minh City from October 21 – November 14, and the number will be raised to seven during November 15-30.On other routes, the maximum will be four flights each way per day.The frequency of flights by each airline on each route will be increase by one per day on November 1 and 15 if the average seat occupancy of all airlines on the route during the previous 7 days reached at least 75 percent.For railways, from October 21, a maximum of four pairs of trains per day and night will be operated on the Hanoi-Ho Chi Minh City route; one pair of trains/day and night each on the Hanoi-Vinh and Saigon-Da Nang routes; and a maximum of three pairs of trains/day and night on the Hanoi-Hai Phong route.