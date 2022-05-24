A representative of Mien Tay (Eastern) Coach Station in HCMC also said that from March to now, it has received dossiers and documents of 60 out of 130 transport businesses on declaring ticket surge from 10 percent to 20 percent following several times of gasoline price increase.
Transport businesses surge ticket fares
HCMC-based Mien Dong (Eastern) Coach Station reportedly received the dossiers and documents of 66 transport firms on ticket fare adjustment on 100 routes from the beginning of March to now, surging as much as 24 percent.