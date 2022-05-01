Tourists to localities surge sharply during holidays

On the first day of holidays marking the National Reunification Day (on April 30) and May Day (on May 1), many tourists flocked to tourism sites in Nha Trang City of Khanh Hoa Province with 3,000 visitors, Dong Loc T-junction, Dong Loc Town, Can Loc District, Ha Ninh Province with over 15,000 travelers, Vung Tau City with around 36,000 people, Ba Den Mountain with around 20,000 ones, a triple increase over ordinary days while travelers in Thua Thien – Hue Province surged doubly causing serious traffic congestion.