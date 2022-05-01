Tourists to localities surge sharply during holidays

Serious traffic congestion occur in Rach Mieu Bridge.
In the early morning of April 30, many means of transport flocked to two ways of Rach Mieu Bridge, notably from Tien Giang Province to Ben Tre Province and in Rach Mieu temporary ferry connecting the two provinces of Tien Giang and Ben Tre.The traffic congestion also happened on Trung Luong – My Thuan expressway, heading from Ho Chi Minh City to the Mekong Delta provinces from the early morning to noon of April 30. Thousands of cars, trucks, passenger buses and container trucks lined up over dozens of kilometers. For this reason, the functional forces had to clear the way to reduce traffic pressure for the National Highway No.1, heading from HCMC to the Mekong Delta region and vice versa.
Numerous tourists arrive in HCMC through Tan Son Nhat Airport.
On the same day, Noi Bai International Airport welcomed around 70,000 arrivals. Of which, the airport served around 2,000 passengers per hour from 6:00 a.m. to the afternoon at the domestic departure terminal while the biggest airport in the Northern region received around 2,500 passengers in one hour from noon, afternoon and night at the domestic arrival terminal.Meanwhile, the Southern Airport Authority said that around 700 flights were operating in Tan Son Nhat International Airport with 105,000 turns per day, comprising 13,000 turns in the international terminal and 92,000 in the domestic terminal.