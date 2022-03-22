Tourists rush to travel abroad

Vietnamese tourists take an opportunity to go ride on a camel in the desert in Dubai.

Bustling with summer tours



Saigontourist Group has continued to offer package tours to destinations of Europe, Middle East, Northeast Asia and Southeast Asia, and trips to the US, Maldives, Dubai-Abu Dhabi.

The Dubai-Abu Dhabi four-day tour costs from VND31,990,000 (US$1,400) per person while a trip to Thailand is from VND13,999,000 (US$614) per person. Five-day tours to the US and Maldives are VND89,999,000 (US$3,900) and VND65,990,000 (US$2,900) per person respectively.

Because the Covid-19 pandemic has still developed complicatedly, the company has maintained the support for visitors, such as offering gifts of international travel insurance worth VND2.4 billion (US$105,400), Covid-19 insurance valued at VND240 million (US$10,549) and Covid-19 testing costs.

Vietravel Company organized HCMC-Dubai tours for groups of hundreds of tourists and a trip to India for a group of pilgrims from Hanoi at the end of February.

Tourist companies, including Trieu Hao, TST Tourist, Dat Viet Tour brought visitors to major tourism markets of Dubai, Northeast Asia and Southeast Asia.

Vice director of the Marketing Department of Vietravel Company Nguyen Nguyet Van Khanh said that the company has recovered foreign market step by step and expects the inbound tourism to flourish this summer. Vietravel has prepared around 30 tours to five continents and offered a charter flight to Thailand on the occasion of the annual Songkran New Year Water Festival and the Reunification Day on 30 April.

According to Deputy General Director of Fiditour – Vietluxtour Nguyen Ngoc An, the company will provide to travelers tours departing in the end of April, May and June



Choosing countries with relaxation of travel restrictions



Vietnamese tourists visit the US.

Travel agents stated that people plan to travel more after the pandemic. They have received many calls a day to ask for information on prices and tours.

Tourist businesses will focus on exploiting markets with relaxation of travel restrictions, easy access rules for medical requirements, simple entry regulations

Thailand, Cambodia and Maldives are set to allow tourists to enter the nations without the need to show proof of a negative Covid-19 tests, contributing to the growth of outbound tourism.

Tourist companies acknowledged that visitors are still at high risk due to the ongoing complicated situation of the pandemic when traveling abroad. Therefore, travel operators have conducted market surveys, not carry out tours yet.

MICE (Meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibition) tourists are expected to increase at the end of March.

Saigontourist Group will receive 80 groups of 13,000 people who will travel to Hanoi, Sa Pa, Dien Bien, Phan Thiet, Nha Trang, Quy Nhon, Ho Tram and Phu Quoc.

Vietravel Company will also receive around 20,000 visitors in March and 28,000 holiday makers in April.





By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh