Tourists flock to Nha Trang, Da Lat for public holidays despite rain

Travelers are waiting to take boats to islands on Nha Trang Bay. In the coastal city of Nha Trang in Khanh Hoa Province, long queues of vehicles brought tourists to ports for boat trips cruising on the Nha Trang Bay.

Mr. Bui Van Duong, 35, a visitor from Hanoi said that his family traveled to Nha Trang on the evening of April 29 and stayed at a hotel on Nguyen Thien Thuat Street. His family will participate in a cruising tour visiting islands in Nha Trang Bay that is expected to last until the late evening. They then will walk around the city and enjoy seafood in a restaurant.

Nha Trang Tourist Pier has received around 3,000 travelers waiting to take boats to islands on Nha Trang Bay on April 30, said head of the pier’s management board, Tran Van Phu.

Famous tourist attractions in the city, such as Tam island and Vinpearl Land also saw a large number of visitors.

Tourists visit Nha Trang Oceanography Institute. A port sees a large number of travelers take boats to islands on Nha Trang Bay. Travelers visit Vinpearl land.

Director of the provincial Department of Tourism Nguyen Thi Le Thanh said that the department has asked travel businesses to strictly comply with regulations of the Covid-19 pandemic, fire prevention, and food safety. Visitors can contact the hotline 0947528000 and tourist supporting stations on Tran Phu Street to ask for help.

Xuan Huong Lake in Da Lat City The horse cart service around Xuan Huong lake is waiting for visitors.

Meanwhile, it has been raining in the resort town of Da Lat in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong during the holidays, causing a number of unsold rooms due to cancellations.



Popular attractions, such as the City Flower Garden, Love Valley, waterfalls, and palaces have seen a fall in tourists while traffic congestion has reduced on streets in the city, and national roads leading to Lam Dong.

According to the weather forecast, Da Lat will continuously see more rainfall in the next two days.

Visitors wear raincoats to take a ride around Da Lat City. Visitors take photos in the City Flower Garden. Traffic congestion has reduced on streets in the city.



By Doan Kien, Quynh Anh – Translated by Kim Khanh