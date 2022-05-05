Tourist sector revives with record of 5 mln domestic visitors during holidays

Several localities with tourism strengths massively launched festivals, artistic and tourist events to attract visitors. Specifically, responding to the 31st Southeast Asian Games and the National Tourism Year, the capital city of Hanoi held a series of cultural, artistic and tourism events attracting over 65,000 visitors.
Lao Cai Province attracted nearly 98,000 visitors via the fourth horse racing and Sa Pa love market.
According to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism, the number of international tourists to some key tourist destinations increased over the same period in 2021; notably, Da Nang City received 18 international flights from Singapore, Thailand and the Republic of Korea, and the total number of international arrivals to the city increased nearly 16 times over the same period last year.
Hai Phong City is one of the country’s big cities that thousands of foreign tourists selected for their journey. Almost of them gathered at Do Son and Cat Ba tourism sites. That is a positive sign for Vietnam’s inbound tour season this year.
As for the outbound tours, Dubai and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are current top selections of tourists. In recent two months, the city and country received around 5,000 Vietnamese visitors. Meanwhile, tours to Thailand, Singapore and the Europe recorded sparse tourists because of resumption in the mid-April and at the end of April,
At that time, airlines exploited nearly 1,000 flights a day, equaling the same period in 2019 and surged by about 30 percent compared to ordinary days. The average rate of booked domestic flights reached over 70 percent, flights connecting between Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and other tourist destinations gained over 80 percent.
Only the last day of the holiday, on May 3, nearly 174,000 passengers traveled through Tan Son Nhat and Noi Bai international airports during peak time between 12 a.m. and 6 p.m. During the holidays, traffic congestions remained on roads heading to tourist destinations.