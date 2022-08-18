Tourism sector needs to propose preferential policies on tax, cost, land rent

At the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam required the Ministry of Industry and Trade to promptly complete and submit the reports to Prime Minister in advance of adjusting the electricity price for tourism accommodation facilities equaling electricity price for production.

Besides, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, tourism associations and enterprises were required to proactively study and propose in detail the preferential policies on taxation, cost, land rent and so on.In addition, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism was assigned to review the operation situation of tourism business units affected by the Covid-19 pandemic to impose appropriate proposals, proactively collaborate and support enterprises to form the key tourism routes linking localities.

By Lam Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong