Tourism products, services need quality upgrade to welcome back int’l visitors

Relevant departments and agencies must closely coordinate to complete the plan on welcoming back foreign tourists to Vietnam safely while the tourism industry should focus on improving the quality of products and services, he added.



Provinces and cities across the country must offer policies on supporting tourist businesses affected by Covid-19.

The proposal on resuming tourism activities in the context of safe, flexible adaptation to and effective control of the Covid-19 pandemic from March 15 of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, other ministries and State agencies has been approved. The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has to coordinate with relevant ministries, departments and agencies to promptly complete the plan for reopening and recovery of tourism and create favorable conditions for enterprises to resume operation.







By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh