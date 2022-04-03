Tourism industry needs new actions to speed up recovery process

Vietnam International Travel Mart (VITM) 2022 attracts a large number of visitors.

At a forum on recovery of Vietnamese tourism from the Covid-19 pandemic which is part of the activities of the travel fair held on April 1, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Doan Van Viet stressed that it will take a lot of time and effort to resume and invest tourist infrastructures, facilities, services, products and human resource in the sector. They are great challenges for the country’s tourism in the coming time.



Taking advantage of the full reopening of tourism from March 15, provinces and cities, travel agents across the country have offered a wide range of activities promoting tourism. Ministries, departments and localities need to join hands together to build a comprehensive program to recover the tourism sector, said Deputy chairman of the Vietnam Tourism Association Vu The Binh.

Head of the Legal Department of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dau Anh Tuan said that Vietnam should open with a simple visa policy to attract visitors and help them stay longer.

On this occasion, the tourism support fund has been launched to give assistance to travel businesses affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh