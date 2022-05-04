Tourism bounces back strongly

A sharp increase of tourists during the four-day holiday shows positive signs of tourism recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the Department of Tourism of Hanoi, the capital received more than 550,000 visitors, including 2,000 international tourists during four days off, nearly 20 times higher than the same period last year; and earned revenue of over VND1, 500 billion (US$65 million).



The city organized a series of activities to draw travelers, such as the Tourism Gift Festival 2022 featuring tourist gift products of traditional handicraft villages in the capital attracting more than 65,000 people; the pedestrian street of Son Tay's ancient citadel that has come into operation with many entertaining cultural events, street art, and food stalls; the launch of “Footprints of Bat Trang Ancient Village” tour and trip exploring Imperial Citadel of Thang Long; Love Festival 2022 at Hong Van Ornamental Creatures Village; the market fair showcasing products of the northern mountainous region held in the Culture-Tourism Village for Vietnamese Ethnic Groups in Hanoi’s outskirts district of Son Tay; Ocean Festival at Bao Son Paradise Park.

In the Central region , visitors shifted their travel plans to traditional markets and indoor tourist attractions due to the bad weather . Many people came to Tu Tuong Park in Hue City to participate in a food fair featuring local dishes while stalls selling local products at Con and Han markets in Da Nang City also lured a large number of travelers. Head of the Management Board of the Con market Nguyen Dac Hung said that the market received about 5,000-6,000 people a day.

According to the Department of Tourism of Da Nang City, the locality welcomed a total number of visitors of more than 254,000, over 3-4 times higher than the same period last year. Tourists mainly came from provinces and cities in the Central region, Hanoi and HCMC.

Tourists visit Chua Cau (Pagoda Bridge) in Hoi An. (Photo: SGGP)

Hoi An ancient town in Quang Nam Province also received 80,000 arrivals during the national holidays despite bad weather. Visitors were interested in visiting indoor historical and cultural sites on rainy days, such as Chua Cau (Pagoda Bridge), museums, ancient houses, and Hoi An market.

Nearly 1,000 tourists visited the Cu Lao Cham (Cham Islands) off the coast of Hoi An. Because of the rough sea and high waves, the transport route for cruise passengers from Cua Dai Port to Cu Lao Cham temporarily denied entry to visitors, starting on May 1.

Tourists visit Tra Su cajuput forest in An Giang Province on April 30. (Photo: KK)

In the Southern region , the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang received more than 296,700 visitors, up 67.7 percent compared to the same period in the previous year. Among them were over 5,000 foreigners, up 66.4 percent compared to the same period last year; and 128,739 travelers coming to Phu Quoc City, presenting a year-on-year increase of 40.8 percent.

The room capacity of the province’s hotels and resorts is estimated at over 60 percent; of which coastal 3-5 star hotels in Phu Quoc surpassed 95 percent.

Director of the Tourism Department of Kien Giang Province Bui Quoc Thau said that the province ensured public security and traffic safety during holidays.

Nui Cam Tourist Area in An Giang Province attracts many visitors in public holidays. (Photo: KK)

Thua Thien-Hue Province received about 30,000 visitors and got revenue of VND47 billion (US$2 million) from April 29-May 1. The Central Highlands province of Lam Dong welcomed 132,000 people, including 1,500 foreigners. More than 160,000 tourists came to the Southern coastal city of Vung Tau in Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province, down over 20 percent compared to the same period in the previous year. The Mekong Delta province of An Giang greeted around 300,000 domestic and international travelers, up 51 percent year on year. Tourist attractions of the Cam Mountain, Tra Su cajuput forest, Ba Chua Xu Temple in Sam Mountain received the largest number of visitors. Some 100,000 people visited ecological tourist areas, Sa Dec flower village, Tram Chim National Park in Dong Thap Province while more than 83,200 travelers came to the southernmost province of Ca Mau, up 67 percent compared to the last period last year.







By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh