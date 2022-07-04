Three Vietnamese cities among Southeast Asian best

A view of Ho Chi Minh City

Asia’s Best Awards 2022 suggests destinations, resorts and restaurants, among others, to try in the region. The lists were compiled basing on votes from readers around the world from January to April this year.

Among the three Vietnamese cities in the list, Da Nang comes third, Hanoi fifth, and HCMC eighth. Bangkok of Thailand holds the No. 1 position.Meanwhile, Phu Quoc and Con Dao of Vietnam are among the Best Islands in Southeast Asia, respectively standing at the fourth and 10th places. Phuket of Thailand tops this list.The awards also cover outstanding tourism brands in each country. For Vietnam, there are lists of the best restaurants, hotels, bars, pizza, hotel pools, and beach/upcountry resorts.“The gates have been flung wide open and Vietnam’s up and away. Who would’ve thought in lockdown last year this country would be in a position now to say ‘xin chao’ to international tourists? While the plan to welcome five million visitors by year’s end might be ambitious, the Vietnamese are sure going to give it a try, with quarantine-free travel and no Covid-19 test requirements for entry,” according to Travel & Leisure.

Vietnamplus