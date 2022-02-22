Tan Son Nhat Int’l Airport requested to better rearrange pick-up, drop-off areas



Accordingly, the HCMC Transport Department demanded that Tan Son Nhat International Airport be more active in cooperating with relevant functions agencies to supervise daily operations of the airport and promptly report to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam, the Transport Ministry any potential challenges that they cannot address. The department will aid in this supervision task to regulate traffic and impose necessary punishments to violators.

As to the outer side of the airport, the HCMC Transport Department will collaborate with the HCMC Public Security Department, the People’s Committee and Public Security Station of Tan Binh District to handle law violations and regulate traffic when needed in order to avoid congestions.

Tan Son Nhat International Airport is also asked to expand the parking areas for vehicles waiting to pick up passengers to better serve a temporary high demand of travelers in the airport recently; to work with the Public Transport Management Center to organize more bus routes to pick up passengers in Lane B of the domestic station.

As explained by the HCMC Transport Department, the congestion incident lately in this airport is because the forecast of domestic traveler quantity is rather imprecise, the collaboration between relevant units (TCP Vietnam Investment JSC., the Southern Airports Authority, Tan Son Nhat International Airport) to regulate vehicle flows is not logical and timely, the supervision and handling cases of taxi drivers violently competing for passengers are not strict.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Huong Vuong