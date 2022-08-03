Tan Son Nhat airport's traffic order asked to be rectified

HCMC Transport Department asks Tan Son Nhat airport's security to be kept under strict control.

The inspection team of the municipal Transport Department will check and impose fines for administrative violations in the field of road traffic; coordinate with functional units to control transport and reduce traffic congestion.



The security force of Tan Son Nhat Airport must patrol, control, and regulate traffic; cooperate with the inspection team of the city’s Transport Department to impose penalties for violations.

By Thanh Hai – Translated by Kim Khanh