  1. Travel

Tan Son Nhat airport's traffic order asked to be rectified

The Department of Transport of HCMC has sent a document to Tan Son Nhat International Airport, the Police Department of Tan Binh District and the TCP JSC to strengthen inspection to ensure traffic safety and security at the airport.
Tan Son Nhat airport's traffic order asked to be rectified ảnh 1 HCMC Transport Department asks Tan Son Nhat airport's security to be kept under strict control.
The inspection team of the municipal Transport Department will check and impose fines for administrative violations in the field of road traffic; coordinate with functional units to control transport and reduce traffic congestion.
The security force of Tan Son Nhat Airport must patrol, control, and regulate traffic; cooperate with the inspection team of the city’s Transport Department to impose penalties for violations.
Tan Son Nhat International Airport’s Police Station in coordination with relevant units to solve organizations and individuals who violate regulations in picking up and dropping off passengers to maintain security in the airport.

By Thanh Hai – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags:

Other news

See more