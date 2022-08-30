Tan Son Nhat Airport, local carriers prepare for upcoming busy national holiday

There will be around 120,000 passengers from and to Tan Son Nhat Airport during national holiday.

The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines (VNA) will increase 220 flights per day, up four percent compared to the normal day; others including Vietjet Air, Pacific Airlines, Bamboo Airways will offer 238, 48 and 70 additional flights per day respectively; meanwhile, Vasco and Vietravel Airlines will see a rise in the number with 18 and 14 trips per day.



The total number of daily flights from and to Tan Son Nhat International Airport will be around 730, including 550 domestic flights and 180 international trips, presenting an increase of six percent compared to the current flight schedules. There will be around 120,000 passengers, consisting of 95,000 local travelers and 25,000 foreign arrivals, up 12 percent compared to the current quantity.

The airport will provide more ride-sharing vehicles, taxis, and contract cars during peak hours to meet people's travel demand.

The airport asks carriers to provide their flight schedules and plans on parking overnight to ensure parking space availability and provide more ride-sharing vehicles, taxis, and contract cars during peak hours. Additionally, vehicles may be exempt from paying tolls in case of long-lasting traffic jams.

The airport will also coordinate with the functional departments to strengthen the supervision and control over traffic congestion to ensure traffic safety and security , and prevent the overload at the airfield.

By Thanh Hai – Translated by Kim Khanh