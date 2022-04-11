Tan Son Nhat airport asks to increase number of taxis on national holiday

Tan Son Nhat airport asks to increase the number of taxis on upcoming national holiday.

The domestic and international terminals are expected to receive about 42,000 people during the peak season of Reunification Day (April 30) and Labor Day (May 1). About 15 percent of passengers arriving at Tan Son Nhat airport will take a taxi to go home. Around 6,300 taxis are expected to pick up passengers.

There are currently 7,850 taxis of all kinds serving passengers at Tan Son Nhat Airport, including 1,600 cars operated by Vinataxi, 1,250 taxis of Mai Linh Group, more than 3,000 app-based vehicles, and 1,250 cars of taxi companies of Sasco, Avi and Song Viet. Thus, it needs 1,100 additional taxis to transport passengers on the upcoming national holidays.

Passengers are encouraged to actively book a ride on apps or take a bus. In addition, the airport has opened new lanes of D1 and D2 for picking up and dropping off travelers.





By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh