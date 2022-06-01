“Tan Phu – A place remembered” tour launched to draw visitors to HCMC

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Thi Thang attends the new tour visiting Tan Phu District's tourist attractions.

The trip will take travelers to visit the district’s attractions, such as Phu Tho Hoa Tunnels used to be a special military base in wartime; Phap Van Pagoda whose construction was initiated by Zen monk Thich Nhat Hanh in 1965 and holds three national records of the largest bronze Statue of standing Bodhisattva Avalokitesvara with thousand eyes and thousand hands; dragon kylin stone carving sculptures; and the biggest set of golden oak doors carved Buddhist Heart Sutra (Prajnaparamitahrdaya Sutra) translated into Vietnamese by Zen monk Thich Nhat Hanh.



There is also Ngoc Linh Ginseng Museum featuring 400 varieties of the healing plant called a national treasure, and Vinh Nghiem monastery located on an area of around 17,000 square meters in District 12 to meet the demands for religious meditation and worshiping of Buddhist followers.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Thi Thang visits Phu Tho Hoa Tunnel.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Thi Thang said that besides strengthening tourism cooperation with provinces and cities nationwide, the southern economic hub has also promoted local tourism. HCMC is not only a transit hub to other destinations in the country but also an attractive place for visitors to explore lesser-known attractions.

Tourists visit Phu Tho Hoa Tunnel.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh