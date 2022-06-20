Summer vacation, boom time for travel industry

Tourist attractions in the coastal city of Phan Thiet in Binh Thuan Province draw many visitors.

Mr. Nguyen Luong of District 3 in HCMC said that he could not find a 29-seat bus from bus rental services throughout the city for a trip to the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre at the weekend for the past ten days. Transport operators’ reservation lists of bus booking have been at full capacity since the end of the 2021-2022 academic year.



General Director of Saco Travel Nguyen Ngoc Tan said that the number of visitors this summer has sharply increased despite the high bus rental cost climbing up 30-40 percent and rise in the fuel price.

Saigontourist Holding Company (Saigontourist) expects to receive more than 280,000 tourists in the summer travel season.

According to the Southern Airport Authority, air travel has seen a strong recovery. The number of passengers handled by Tan Son Nhat airport was 114,000 per day at the weekend, higher than public holidays on National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day (May 1).

Ben Thanh Tourist Company has also seen an increase in the number of travelers who register to participate in international tours.

Foreign tourists visit Saigon Zoo and Botanical gardens.

Deputy Director of The He Tre (Young Generation) Travel Company said that the company has bustling days of organizing tours to forests and sea. Several tourists who just finished their week-long trips to provinces in the Northeast and Northwest regions immediately start trips to the Mekong Delta localities.

Hanoi Tourist Company (Hanoitourist) received over 3,000 domestic visitors in the first week of June, said the company’s Deputy Director Le Hong Thai.

Despite the sharp increase in tourists, travel agencies have ensured all tourism activities of their tours are well taken care of.

General Director of Saigontourist Travel Service Company Nguyen Huu Y Yen said that the company has a lot of experience in serving domestic and international visitors during peak hours.

Vietnam Travel and Marketing Transports Joint Stock Company (Vietravel) is well prepared to tackle any unusual situation, added General Director of Vietravel Tran Doan The Duy.

HCMC has made every effort to improve new tourist products and offer new tours, such as high-class sightseeing boat tours , and cuisine tours.

The HCMC Department of Tourism has used tools like Infographic, and Google Maps to help users get access to detailed information about the city, and support districts to complete and update their typical tourist products to attract travelers, said Director of the municipal Tourism Department Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa.

Experts encourage visitors to purchase travel insurance to ensure the safety and protection of trips.

By Thi Hong, Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh