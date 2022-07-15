Stranded tourists on famous island safely back to mainland

All the tourists stuck on Phu Quoc Island and others off the coast of Kien Giang safely return to land. (Photo: VNA)



From 6am of the day, ferry and high-speed boat services between the islands and the mainland, which were suspended for three days due to rough seas and strong winds, were resumed.

During the suspension, about 43,000 visitors were stranded in Phu Quoc, Vietnam’s largest island, while more than 1,000 others were unable to leave Kien Hai’s islands.Phu Quoc was chosen as one of the first destinations to reopen their doors to international visitors in an effort to recover the national tourism industry.The island city received an estimated 1.4 million visitors in the first six months of this year, including 46,200 foreigners. Revenues from tourism shot up 46% year on year to top VND2.84 trillion (US$122 million).

Vietnamplus