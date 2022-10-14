Storm Sonca causes flight disruption for Vietnam Airlines from/to Central region

Specifically, the national flag carrier cancelled three flights of VN1378, VN7273, VN1379 connecting Ho Chi Minh City and Hue City, and two fights on the Hanoi- Hue route comprising VN7543, VN7542 on October 14.

On October 15, Vietnam Airlines' flights on the Ho Chi Minh City-Chu Lai route and Hanoi- Chu Lai route will be canceled due to the storm. On the same day, Vietnam Airlines will be likely to delay departure time for flight VN1623, VN1622 linking Hanoi and Quy Nhon, and flight VN1394, VN1395 connecting HCMC and Quy Nhon. Besides, the storm will affect to the exploitation of other flights.Vietnam Airlines said that the arising adjustment based on the bad weather will be updated by the airline on its Fanpage and website or sent a message to the phone or email of customers.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong