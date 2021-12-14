Special page launched to promote Vietnamese tourism to foreign visitors

According to VNAT, a theme video of the communication campaign “Live fully in Vietnam” was also introduced on the page.

From the end of November 2021, Vietnam has welcomed back the first international tourists back to Vietnam after nearly two years of “being frozen” due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The launch of the "Live fully in Vietnam" page and the introduction of the video are the efforts of VNAT to vigorously implement the "Live Fully in Vietnam" campaign in connection with introducing the new slogan for Vietnamese tourism “Vietnam - Timeless Charm”.

The page will provide visitors with information on Vietnam’s tourism, and images on the magical beauty of Vietnam's nature, culture and people via the video "Live fully in Vietnam".

It also provides visitors with a lot of information and suggestions related to culture, cuisine, health, and beach resort.

The campaign, which was launched in November, aims to welcome international tourists back to five destinations in the country: the northern province of Quang Ninh; Quang Nam province, Da Nang city, and Khanh Hoa province's Nha Trang in the central region; and Phu Quoc Island in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang.

With this campaign, for the first time since March 2020, foreign visitors will have the opportunity to experience new tours and travel routes in the country.

Previously, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism suggested Vietnam’s diplomatic agencies abroad support communication activities of the campaign, in order to attract more foreign holidaymakers to Vietnam.

As scheduled, the reopening to international tourists is implemented in three phases. From November 2021, Vietnam piloted welcoming foreign visitors under closed package tour program to selected areas and tourist service establishments at the five above-mentioned localities. In the second phase, from January 2022. Vietnam would expand destinations for foreign visitors, toward the full opening in the third phase.



Vietnamplus