Six airports resume operation after one-day closure due to storm Noru

As of the present, six airports in the Central and Central Highlands regions, including Tuy Hoa, Phu Cat, Chu Lai, Buon Ma Thuot, Lien Khuong and Vinh have returned to normal operations after one day of closure due to storm Noru.
Six airports resume operation after one-day closure due to storm Noru ảnh 1 Tuy Hoa Airport
Other airports will be allowed to resume normal operations when the weather condition improves. At first, no damage was reported at the airports, said the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV).
Carriers are promptly reopening and rescheduling regular flights after the storm has passed.
Ten airports were asked to temporarily suspend all operations ahead of the typhoon, including Chu Lai in Quang Nam, Da Nang, Phu Bai in Thua Thien Hue, Phu Cat in Binh Dinh, Pleiku in Gia Lai, Dong Hoi in Quang Binh, Vinh in Nghe An, Tuy Hoa in Phu Yen, Buon Ma Thuot in Dak Lak and Lien Khuong in Lam Dong.
In addition, hundreds of flights were canceled.

By Minh Anh – Translated by Kim Khanh

