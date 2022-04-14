STB launches a campaign in HCMC to woo Vietnamese tourists to Singapore.

The SingapoReimagine Reopening campaign showcases a different side of what the city has to offer, from exciting new attractions and novel dining concepts to wellness retreats and sustainable experiences. Visitors also enjoy enhanced hygiene and safety measures and peace of mind as they navigate the new state of travel in a Covid-19 world.



At the launching ceremony of the SingapoReimagine Reopening campaign in HCMC (Photo: KK)

Singapore reopened for quarantine-free travel to all fully-vaccinated visitors from around the world starting on April 1. This is Singapore’s next phase of borders reopening where Vaccinated Travel Lanes are replaced by the new Vaccinated Travel Framework. Border measures and health measures are streamlined to facilitate safe and seamless travel. Under this new travel paradigm of quarantine-free travel, travelers can take any flight to Singapore and are not required to undergo on-arrival testing. All fully vaccinated travelers, as well as children aged 12 and below, can enter Singapore with a pre-departure Covid-19 test within two days of departure.

Consul General of Singapore to HCMC Roy Kho delivers a speech at the event. (Photo: KK)

In addition, Singapore has put in place robust measures to safeguard the health and safety of travelers and the local community. As of 10 April 10, 2022, 92 percent of Singapore’s total population has completed their full vaccination regimen.

Travelers can look out for the ‘SG Clean’ quality mark which denotes a high level of cleanliness among local businesses and premises, and use the TraceTogether app to facilitate contact tracing.



Over the last two years, Singapore has safely and progressively scaled up MICE events, allowing the global business community to meet and exchange ideas in person. Anchoring Singapore’s position as a Global-Asia Node for MICE, there is a strong pipeline of events for 2022 such as Geo Connect Asia on June 1-3, World Cities Summit 2022 on July 31– August 8, Singapore International Energy Week 2022 on October 25-28 as well as events in the next few years, such as Gastech Exhibition & Conference in 2023, Worldchefs Congress and Expo in 2024, and the 110th Lions Clubs International Convention in 2028.

Mr. John Gregory Conceicao, Executive Director, Southeast Asia, Singapore Tourism Board (STB) speaks at the event. (Photo: KK)

Speaking at the event, Mr. John Gregory Conceicao, Executive Director, Southeast Asia, Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said: “We are delighted to welcome back visitors from Vietnam. Vietnam has always been an important visitor market for Singapore, and we are excited for them to experience our new and reimagined offerings. SingapoReimagine is our non-stop effort to ignite the wanderlust of global travelers, particularly Vietnamese. Through SingapoReimagine and close collaboration with media and travel trade partners as well as the Vietnamese personalities in Vietnam and Singapore, we hope to entice more Vietnamese to rekindle their passion for travel in Singapore.”



In his speech at the launching event, the Consul General of Singapore to HCMC Roy Kho said that this event officially marked a very important milestone as tourist travel between Singapore and Vietnam has finally resumed without the requirement of quarantine, after two long years of disruption due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In February, the visit to Singapore by State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc signified the strength of the Singapore-Vietnam relationship. The cooperation between Vietnam and Singapore in the last 50 years has been continuously elevated and strengthened. The two countries will celebrate the 50th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations and 10 years of strategic partnership in 2023.

Despite a very difficult global recession due to the negative impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, Singapore was still the largest foreign investor for Vietnam in the last two years and even currently in these few months of 2022. In facilitating the strong demand for business and tourist travel between both countries, airlines have stepped up and fully resumed their commercial flights from Hanoi, Da Nang, and HCMC to Singapore. In the southern economic hub, there are now about 50 flights weekly to Singapore, he added.

Quick guide for quarantine-free travel to Singapore

By Kim Khanh