Short-stay visitors not subject to quarantine

Passengers at HCMC's Tan Son Nhat airport (Photo: suckhoedoisong.vn)



Those eligible include people entering for diplomatic, official, or business purposes; investors; experts; skilled workers and their families; people cited in agreements with respective nations; and people having contact with those staying in Vietnam for a short time.

In case they are expected to join activities in various localities, detailed travel plans are required, with approval by local authorities.The visitors and people having contact with them are asked to comply with the 5K message set by the Health Ministry and keep a close eye on their health conditions.If those on entry want to extend their stay in Vietnam, they must follow current immigration and Covid-19 control regulations, the ministry added.The host units and organisations are responsible for making the list of expected arrivals entering not for aforementioned purposes, and covering medical bills if there are related Covid-19 cases.

VNA