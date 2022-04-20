Service quality, aviation safety need to be improved during upcoming holidays

The airport authorities need to strengthen inspection and monitor the implementation of the regulations on aviation safety and security, services at the airports; promptly receive and strictly handle the violated cases; perform solutions to limit the number of people flocking to the arrival and departure areas for picking up or dropping off, especially the international airports of Noi Bai (the capital city of Hanoi) and Tan Son Nhat (Ho Chi Minh City).

As for Vietnam’s carriers, the CAAV also required the limitation of delayed or postponed flights during peak times of the holidays and the implementation of measures on flight incidents and accidents prevention.Besides, the service quality for passengers, notably the elderly and disabled people need to be improved.The CAAV encouraged the airlines to develop e-ticket sales, enhance service quality, and avoid unregulated ticket price increase.

By Minh Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong