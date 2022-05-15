SEA Games 31: Sports delegations get free entry to Thang Long Imperial Citadel

Tourists visit the Thang Long Imperial Citadel (Photo: VNA)

As part of its efforts to attract visitors to the citadel, the center has also reduced the entrance fees of the night tour "Decoding the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long” in May 2022 from VND300,000 (US$2.99) per person to VND200,000.

According to the center, the night tour, which just restarted at the end of April, has received positive feedback from locals and visitors.

With these attractive programs, the center expects more visitors, especially those attending SEA Games 31.

On this occasion, an exhibition themed “General Van Tien Dung - famous General of the Ho Chi Minh era" is being organized, featuring more than 150 valuable documents and artifacts related to the General - a talented military expert.

The Thang Long Imperial Citadel, which was placed on the UNESCO list in August 2010, was a power center for over a thousand years of Vietnamese history and unique evidence of the Vietnamese civilization during the development of monarchies in Southeast Asia and East Asia.

It is one of the attractive destinations for international friends who arrive in Hanoi during SEA Games 31.

