Sam Son Sea Tourism Festival 2022 kicks off in Thanh Hoa Province

At the opening ceremony of Sam Son Tourism Sea Festival 2022

The event themed “Sam Son growing and reaching out” marks 115 years of Sam Son Tourism and the 5th founding anniversary of Sam Son City.



The National Assembly Standing Committee issued a decision for the establishment of Sam Son City in 2017. The city covers 44.94 square kilometers with a population of 150,902 and 11 communal administrative units.

A large number of local people and visitors attend the opening ceremony.

A series of cultural, tourism, and sports activities will be held during the event, such as a love festival, Banh Chung (square glutinous rice cake) - Banh Day (round glutinous rice cake) festival, A street carnival, performances of kite flying performance and parachutes, ethnic groups' cultural festival, the performance of local traditional costumes, national beach soccer, national wrestling competition, a Terrain Cycling Tournament.

Sam Son City expects to receive around 3.5 million visitors and earn a revenue of VND3,150 billion (US$137 million) from the tourism sector in 2022.

By Duy Cuong – Translated by Kim Khanh