Sam Mountain cable car system inaugurated in An Giang Province

Sam Mountain cable car system

The cable car route has 37 cabins, each of which can carry up to eight people to visit the Sam Mountain relic complex, which is 280 meters above sea level. The official inauguration of the cable car not only helps shorten travel time but also reduces the overwhelming of visitors.



It is the second cable car system in the province. The first one leading to the Cam Mountain, which is 716 meters above sea level, in Tinh Bien District has 70 cabins and a length of 3,700 meters.

The Sam Mountain is considered as a tourist center of the Mekong Delta region with many attractions, including Ba Chua Xu (known as the goddess of the realm) Temple, tomb of Thoai Ngoc Hau- a military administrator of the Nguyen dynasty, pagodas of Tay An and Phuoc Dien (or Hang pagoda).





By Quoc Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh