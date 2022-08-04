Saigon Railway Company to reduce ticket price by up to 50 percent

At the event, the organizers will set up a booth and implement the promotion program of reducing train tickets up to 50 percent for journeys from September 5 to September 30; 20 percent for journeys from August 8 to August 30 and 10 percent for trips from August 31 to September 4.
Each customer joining the event will be allowed to buy five tickets per turn on trains managed by the Saigon Railway Join Stock Company. The promotional program will be applied for direct transactions at the event.
Each customer joining the event will be allowed to buy five tickets per turn on trains managed by the Saigon Railway Join Stock Company. The promotional program will be applied for direct transactions at the event.