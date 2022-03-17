Round trip air ticket prices on international routes fall to US$155

VNA plans to make an increase of 97 flights to major airports throughout the country to meet passengers’ increasing travel demands

Accordingly, one-way tickets on all domestic routes will be from VND69,000, equivalent to VND645,000 including taxes and fees.



Round trip flights on international routes connecting Vietnam to Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Europe, Australia and the US will cost from US$49, equivalent to US$155 including taxes and fees.

The special rates will be applicable for flights departing from March 20-December 31. Travelers can buy tickets from March 20-29 at official agents of the carrier nationwide, the airlines’ website and Vietnam Airlines mobile app, and at the 2022 Vietnam International Travel Mart (VITM) slated to take place at the Hanoi International Exhibition Center in Vietnam-Soviet Friendship Cultural Palace from March 30-April 3.

VNA plans to make an increase of 97 flights to major airports throughout the country to meet passengers’ increasing travel demands, and exploit three flights per week on Da Nang-Singapore route, one trip a week on Phu Quoc-Singapore and Nha Trang-Singapore routes from April 15.

In July, the carrier will also resume flights to China and Indonesia with six and three trips per week respectively, and others linking Da Nang, Nha Trang and Japan, South Korea, raising the total number of international flights of more than 160 per week.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh