Rocky highland mountains of Ha Giang attract tourists

Deputy Director of the Provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Ha Giang Trieu Thi Tinh informed that the Northeast province had welcomed 86,000 visitors with a total expected revenue of around VND159 billion (US$7 million).



Like other mountainous provinces, the climate in Ha Giang Province is really cold but travelers are eagerly excited to discover beautiful landscapes, including Lung Cu Flag Pole, the Vuong residence palace, Dong Van ancient town, the Mong ethnic culture and tourism village in Pa Vi Ha Hamlet, Pa Vi Commune, Meo Vac District, Ma Pi Leng skywalk, Tu San canyon sightseeing tour by boat along Nho Que River.



The Provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Ha Giang said that the locality had well collaborated with travel agencies and tourism companies to build tours, guide travel business and service facilities to proactively prepare activities serving visitors during the Tet holiday. All of the travel destinations strictly comply with the Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control measures.



From February 12 to 14, the Ha Giang Tourism Association will organize a tour to bring visitors to attractive destinations to recall the brave memories of the northern border defense war.



There are some photos featuring beauty of the rocky highland mountains in Ha Giang Province:

By SGGP- Translated by Huyen Huong