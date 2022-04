Accordingly, it will reopen pairs of the North-South Thong Nhat trains , SE1/SE2, SE3/SE4, and will sell train tickets for pairs of Thong Nhat trains, including SE1/SE2, SE3/SE4, SE5/SE6, SE7/ SE8.

The railway sector will also resume trains on routes of Hanoi-Vinh/Dong Hoi/Hue and HCMC-Phan Thiet/Nha Trang/Quy Nhon/Quang Ngai/Da Nang.

On some routes, tickets are already sold out for the majority of trains scheduled to depart in the National Reunification Day (April 30) and the May Day (May 1).







By Minh Duy – Translated by Kim Khanh