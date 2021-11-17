Railway sector earns nearly US$132,000 on first day of selling tickets

Among them, 21 percent of customers have directly bought tickets at the train stations and 79 percent of passengers have performed the purchase online.
The railway sector reduced ten percent of the ticket price in the first ten days of selling. Besides, students will receive an additional 20 percent discount, those passengers who buy round-trip tickets shall be reduced an additional five percent and customers buying tickets on ordinary days will receive preferential promotion of 40 percent.
On the first day of selling, many customers registered to buy the whole wagon to ensure safety and not to contact strangers.
Passengers who buy the whole wagon will receive the special privilege of a ten percent discount on the ticket price, buy the whole cabin will get a promotion of 15 percent and receive food for free during their journey by the end of the year; be arranged waiting rooms and private entrance.
According to the plan, the railway sector will initially open selling train tickets for the North-South route including SE1/2, SE3/4, SE5/6, SE7/8 and twin trains of Sai Gon – Da Nang route with around 36,000 seats.All the trains serving the Tet holiday will have to strictly comply with the Covid-19 prevention and control measures.
