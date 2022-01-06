  1. Travel

Railway opens ticket sales for Tet holiday

SGGP
The Vietnam Railways Corporation, on January 5, informed that the railway industry started selling train tickets from Hanoi and Saigon train stations to serve people during the 2022 Lunar New Year.
Railway opens ticket sales for Tet holiday ảnh 1 The railway industry has started selling train tickets from Hanoi and Saigon stations. (Photo: SGGP)
Accordingly, on the Hanoi - Vinh route, the pair of NA1/2 trains will run from January 27 to February 6. On the Ho Chi Minh City - Phan Thiet route, the pair of SPT1/SPT2 trains will run from January 28 to February 6.

On the HCMC - Nha Trang route, the pair of SNT1/SNT2 trains will run from January 20 to February 13. On the HCMC - Quy Nhon route, the pair of SQN1/SQN2 trains will run from January 24 to February 6. On the HCMC - Quang Ngai route, the pair of SE25/SE26 trains will run from January 26 to February 6.

The railway industry still applies the policy of selling whole-compartment and whole-carriage tickets for passenger trains to limit the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. Accordingly, passengers are entitled to a discount from 10% to 15% and free meals on the train. They will be arranged waiting rooms or waiting areas for the train and a separate entrance when getting on and off the train.

By Minh Duy – Translated by Bao Nghi

