Railway opens ticket sales for Tet holiday

The railway industry has started selling train tickets from Hanoi and Saigon stations. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, on the Hanoi - Vinh route, the pair of NA1/2 trains will run from January 27 to February 6. On the Ho Chi Minh City - Phan Thiet route, the pair of SPT1/SPT2 trains will run from January 28 to February 6.



On the HCMC - Nha Trang route, the pair of SNT1/SNT2 trains will run from January 20 to February 13. On the HCMC - Quy Nhon route, the pair of SQN1/SQN2 trains will run from January 24 to February 6. On the HCMC - Quang Ngai route, the pair of SE25/SE26 trains will run from January 26 to February 6.



The railway industry still applies the policy of selling whole-compartment and whole-carriage tickets for passenger trains to limit the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. Accordingly, passengers are entitled to a discount from 10% to 15% and free meals on the train. They will be arranged waiting rooms or waiting areas for the train and a separate entrance when getting on and off the train.

By Minh Duy – Translated by Bao Nghi