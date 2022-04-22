Quy Nhon Summer Sea Festival 2022 to open next week

At the press conference

Three highlight events of the festival, including a seminar on Binh Dinh Province’s tourism recovery and development, a signing ceremony of a cooperation program between the province and four airlines. The opening ceremony of the festival themed “Quy Nhon- sea heaven” will be organized on April 29 to kick off the Summer Sea Festival.



The four-month festival will include a series of cultural, tourism and sports activities, such as street festival, kite flying performance, food fair, flower street, a marathon, a cycling tournament, martial art performance and more.

The Phuong Mai island in Quy Nhon CIty

Ky Co Beach

At the conference, leaders and representatives of the departments of the province collected opinions on receiving visitors, organizing tours to cultural and historical relic sites in the province, and supervising accommodation and catering service prices from participants.

Director of the Tourism Department of Binh Dinh Province Tran Van Thanh speaks at the event.

On this occasion, the province will organize an inauguration ceremony of a space science complex in the International Center for Interdisciplinary Science and Education (ICISE) located in Quy Nhon City’s Ghenh Rang Ward.

The first national science complex comprises a planetarium; an astronomical observatory to explore the solar system, earth, natural resources, space exploration; and a multi-purpose hall.

The Science Complex is expected to become a science-exploring “space” for the children in particular and the public in general, accelerating to convey Science to all the people as well as provoke the interest along with creativity in Science in the young generation.

By Ngoc Oai – Translated by Kim Khanh