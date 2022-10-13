Quang Ninh Province welcomes first cruise ship this year

French-flagged cruise ship Le Lape'rouse with over 100 foreign holidaymakers aboard docked at Ha Long International Cruise Port on October 13. (Photo: VNA)



This is the first of its kind to visit the port after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

During their stay in Ha Long city, the visitors will tour the city, world famous Ha Long Bay and Quang Ninh Museum, and enjoy entertainment services.Le Lapérouse is a leading cruise ship of the fleet of Ponant Explorers that consists of six members managed by the Ponant cruise carrier.The tour to discover the coast and famous sightseeing places of Vietnam, lasting from 8 to 11 days, is a new journey of Ponant in Asia.Ha Long is the last leg of the journey in the country. Earlier, the cruise ship anchored at Con Dao in Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province, Ho Chi Minh City, Nha Trang in Khanh Hoa province, Quy Nhon in Binh Dinh, Tien Sa in Da Nang city, Chan May in Thua Thien-Hue province and Hon La in Quang Binh.Nguyen Thuy Yen, deputy director of Quang Ninh province’s Department of Tourism, said the arrival of the cruise ship reflects a positive sign in its efforts to recover tourism in the post-pandemic period.

Vietnamplus