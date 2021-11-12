Quang Nam starts plans for receiving int’l tourists in November

Chua Cau (the Pagoda Bridge) is one of the most iconic attractions in the ancient town of Hoi An.

The project will be carried out in three phases under the strict Covid-19 prevention and control measures in accordance with the roadmap for welcoming international visitors to Vietnam of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, aiming at receiving the province’s tourism industry.



In the first stage from November to December, the province will welcome foreign visitors who travel to Vietnam in a package tours via commercial and charter flights provided by travel agents in localities including Phu Quoc Island in Kien Giang, Khanh Hoa, Quang Nam, Da Nang and Quang Ninh.

Hotels and resorts consisting of Hoiana, TUI BLUE Nam Hoi An, Vinpearl Resort & Golf Nam Hoi An along with entertainment venues of the complex of temples at My Son Sanctuary, Hoi An Ancient Town, VinWonders Nam Hoi An, Vinpearl Golf Nam Hoi An have been selected for the trial of the plan receiving international visitors.



Hoi An Ancient Town





By Nguyen Cuong – Translated by Kim Khanh