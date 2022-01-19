Quang Nam forms tourism marketing plan for National Tourism Year 2022

Hoi An City

Under the agreement, TMG will support the province to form mechanism of public- private partnerships to raise fund for the tourism development, carry out travel and tourism marketing campaigns on social media sites of Facebook, Instagram, Youtube and Tiktok, the official sites of the National Tourism Year 2022 and the provincial Department of Culture, Sport and Tourism.



The National Tourism Year 2022 will officially kick off on March 25 in Hoi An City in Quang Nam Province, featuring 59 activities that will take place from now until the end of this year.



It’s an opportunity for tourism recovery after Covid-19 pandemic and a chance for Quang Nam tourism to draw local and foreign visitors and promote its tourism development, contributing to the socio-cultural development of the province.



Activities in responding to National Tourism Year 2022 will take place in cities and provinces across the country, contributing to recovering tourism post pandemic; and advertising, promoting tourism development and cooperation among localities nationwide, raising the position and image of Vietnamese country and people to local and foreign visitors.



The country’s tourism industry expects to attract around 65 million visitors, including five million international arrivals and 60 million domestic tourists and earn a revenue of VND400,000 billion (US$17.5 billion) in 2022.





By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh