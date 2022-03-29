Quang Nam develops green tourism for sustainable growth

Foreign visitors take the clean-up tour collecting trash while kayaking on the Hoai River.

Visitors get excited about eco-friendly products made of natural materials such as bamboo, rattan, wild leaves that are used to serve for tourists in the Ta Lang community-based tourism village located on the legendary Ho Chi Minh route in Tay Giang District’s Bha Lêê Commune , about 120 kilometers from Da Nang and Hoi An cities.



It is also exciting for visitors to experience locals’ daily activities such as picking vegetables and fruit in the forest, catching fish in streams, enjoying their meals prepared from the local ingredients they get by themselves and performances of folk dance and songs of the Co Tu ethnic people.

Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Tay Giang District Le Hoang Linh said that the district has developed tourism associated with unique values of the Co Tu people’s culture and protection of national identities.

In response to the “Green living- Zero Waste” Program, the Tra Que Vegetable Village in Cam Ha Commune, resorts, hotels and restaurants in Hoi An City also use eco-friendly products. The ancient city has also organized several activities, such as giving handicraft products and rice in exchange of plastic waste.

Nguyen Van Long, 38, a man living in Hoi An City provides a unique clean-up tour collecting trash while kayaking on the Hoai River. Launched in 2016, the 8-kilometer Kayak tour to clean up Hoai River starts in the morning of every Saturday at a cost of US$10. It aims to protect Hoi An from pollution and raise awareness among people about environmental protection, Long said.



The Quang Nam Province Tourism Association has coordinated with the Swiss Sustainable Tourism Programme (SSTP) to launch a set of green tourism criteria. The provincial tourism association will cooperate with the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism to grant “Green Certification” to accommodation units, attractions and tourist areas, said Chairman of the Quang Nam Province Tourism Association Phan Xuan Thanh.

According to Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Tran Van Tan, Quang Nam will focus on propagandizing and raising public awareness about green tourism, issuing policies to promote and develop this type of tourism in the province.





