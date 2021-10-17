Quang Binh welcomes first tourists from outside after pandemic-caused hiatus

The six tourists, arriving by air from Ho Chi Minh City, are visiting Quang Binh in a package tour permitted by the provincial People’s Committee. They will experience services at Chay Lap Farmstay, explore the Tu Lan cave system, and wrap up their trip on October 17.

This is one of the package tours offered by the Oxalis Adventure company and attracting much interest from travellers from HCMC, Hanoi, and many other localities.

Nguyen Ngoc Quy, Director of the provincial Tourism Department, said Quang Binh has been ready to welcome travellers back, describing the welcoming of this tourist group as an important event marking the resumption and gradual recovery of the local tourism industry.

The tourist reception process complied with regulations of the Health Ministry and the Government. Accordingly, visitors must have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and undergone rapid testing before their flight’s departure and after arrival, the official added.

Quang Binh is now opened to travellers from Covid-19-free zones (green zones) and those applying the Prime Minister’s Directive 15/CT-TTg on pandemic prevention and control (yellow zones). Those from “yellow zones” can only take part in “sandbox” package tours or certain services on small scale to ensure safety.

Travel companies and those operating tourist attractions can serve a maximum of 20 visitors per group, and groups must keep distance from one another during their stay in the province.

The tours offered to travellers must also be licensed by the provincial People’s Committee.

Quang Binh is dubbed the "Kingdom of caves" with hundreds of caves of various sizes as well as incredible mountain scenery and sprawling beaches.

It is home to Son Doong Cave, accredited as the world’s largest and most beautiful natural cave by the World Records Union and the World Records Association, as well as the UNESCO-recognised world heritage site Phong Nha - Ke Bang National Park.